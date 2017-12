Erica Campbell Shares The Backstory To Her Love Of Hair [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell talks about the backstory to her love for hair. Having grown up with seven sisters, she has a lot of experience doing everybody’s hair, in addition to her time studying hair professionally.

Now, she channels her love for hair into her own look, switching it up based on how she is feeling each day. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

