James Fortune On Preserving His Signature Sound While Reflecting Growth In His Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

James Fortune On Preserving His Signature Sound While Reflecting Growth In His Music

Erica Campbell

Posted 5 hours ago
James Fortune talked about working with producers on his latest album, “Dear Future Me,” to bring a specific vision he had to life. He talks about feeling he has matured as a writer, as a man, person, and wanting to reflect that, while bringing his signature sound to growth in writing.

He talks about how the collaboration worked out perfectly to merge the past and the future in a “beautifully produced masterpiece. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell"

