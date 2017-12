8 Easy No Bake Desserts For The Holidays

No time to bake? Just not your thing but you love the sweet treats, then here are some wonderful ideas to take with you to the holiday gatherings.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Chickpea Cookie Dough

No Bake Cookie Dough Bars

Apple Pie Energy Bites

No Bake Vegan Brownies

Cheesecake Sandwiches

No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Drops

Chocolate Almond Cherry Crisps

Source: Cooking Light

