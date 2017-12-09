Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Snow Day: Hitting The Road? Check Here First!

The Light NC Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Traffic jam in snowy conditions

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty

Snow already?

Most people choose to camp indoors at the first site of winter weather. However, if you must drive, drive slowly. Very slowly. Along with decreasing your pace, AAA offers these excellent driving tips to help you get there safely.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

1. NEVER warm up your vehicle in a closed garage. Burning fuel like gasoline produces carbon monoxide. If inhaled, it can cause headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, loss of consciousness, brain damage, and even death.

2. Avoid driving while you’re tired. Make sure you are fully rested before getting behind the wheel.

3. Check your tire pressure in the morning. Lower pressure is better in the colder months to allow better traction in bad weather.

4. Got gas? Keep your tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

5. Cruise control is never a good idea when driving on any slick surface. Whether it’s rain, ice, or sand drive manually to prevent additional risks.

6. When driving, always look and steer where you want to go. Use a visual target as a reference point. You typically steer where you look.

7. Buckle up. Always use your seat belt.

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception

Lamplighter Awards: Blue Carpet & Sponsor Reception 2017 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards: Blue Carpet & Sponsor Reception 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Snow Day: Hitting The Road? Check Here First!

Lamplighter Awards: Blue Carpet & Sponsor Reception 2017 [PHOTOS]

Latest…

driving , Local , Richmond , road , safety , Snow Day , tips , travel , Virginia , winter weather

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 days ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 4 days ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 4 days ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 4 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 month ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17