Snow Day: Hitting The Road? Check Here First!

Snow already?
Most people choose to camp indoors at the first site of winter weather. However, if you must drive, drive slowly. Very slowly. Along with decreasing your pace, AAA offers these excellent driving tips to help you get there safely.
1. NEVER warm up your vehicle in a closed garage. Burning fuel like gasoline produces carbon monoxide. If inhaled, it can cause headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, loss of consciousness, brain damage, and even death.
2. Avoid driving while you’re tired. Make sure you are fully rested before getting behind the wheel.
3. Check your tire pressure in the morning. Lower pressure is better in the colder months to allow better traction in bad weather.
4. Got gas? Keep your tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
5. Cruise control is never a good idea when driving on any slick surface. Whether it’s rain, ice, or sand drive manually to prevent additional risks.
6. When driving, always look and steer where you want to go. Use a visual target as a reference point. You typically steer where you look.
7. Buckle up. Always use your seat belt.
