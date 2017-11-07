It’s Like Gumbo: The CrossRhodes Introduce Necessary Sound With ‘Footprints On The Moon’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
In wake of recent injustice in our nation (specifically, the death of Freddie Gray), Raheem DeVaughn and Wes Felton reunited as The CrossRhodes to release a body of work that speaks to the good, the bad and the ugly parts of life: Footprints On The Moon.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It’s led by their single, “America, which sums up their diverse sound and overall message for an awakening change. It also explains why the guys describe themselves as “freedom fighters” and their sound as “gumbo.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYV8MYYhgn_
Watch below as Raheem and Wes reflect on the making of Footprints On The Moon in an exclusive interview with April Watts, and if you haven’t heard the album already, take a listen and support our brothers here.
Latest News:
- Get Ready For The Raleigh Christmas Parade
- Last Night’s Election Results
- Lecrae Shares How He Struggled With Faith [VIDEO]
- Denzel Washington Reveals He Prayed And Read The Bible Everyday While Shooting “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Singers & Rappers Turned Actors
22 photos Launch gallery
Singers & Rappers Turned Actors
1. Alicia Keys was smokin’ hot in the 2006 movie ‘Smokin’ Aces’ and ‘Empire’.Source:AP 1 of 22
2. jJill Scott made her acting debut in the fourth season of ‘Girlfriends’Source:Instagram 2 of 22
3. 50 Cent lost up to 54 pounds in order to accurately portray his emaciated character in the film All Things Fall Apart.Source:Instagram 3 of 22
4. Snoop Dogg has become an enduring fixture on the big screen as well as the small screen,4 of 22
5. Mos Def starred in Monster’s Ball, 16 Blocks, The Italian Job,The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Be Kind Rewind and more.5 of 22
6. LL Cool J has been in several movies and co-stars on a popular television series NCIS Los Angeles.6 of 22
7. T.I. had a supporting role in American Gangster and was one of the lead characters in Takers.7 of 22
8. DMX has parlayed his rough, rugged, and raw presence in to several movies.8 of 22
9. Common9 of 22
10. Andre 3000 has made numerous guest appearances on television. He scored the lead role in the Jimi Hendrix biopic.10 of 22
11. Eminem turned to acting in the movie 8 Mile which was loosely based on his life.11 of 22
12. Beyonce starred alongside Idris Alba in ‘Obsessed’Source:AP 12 of 22
13. We watched Will Smith grow up on ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air.Source:AP 13 of 22
14. Jennifer Hudson got an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls in her very first role.Source:PR 14 of 22
15. Ice Cube hit it big with his first major motion picture role in Boyz n the Hood.Source:PR 15 of 22
16. Queen Latifah made her venture into acting with a role in ‘Jungle Fever’Source:PR 16 of 22
17. Sean “Diddy’ Combs starred in ‘A Rasin In The Sun’17 of 22
18. Tupac Shakur starred in ‘Juice’ & ‘Poetic Justice’18 of 22
19. We all remember Drake from the show ‘Degrassi’19 of 22
20. Bow Wow starred in ‘Bounce’, ‘Lottery Ticket’, & ‘The Fast & The Furious : Tokyo Drift’20 of 22
21. Method Man had winning roles in HBO’s ‘The Wire’, the films ‘How High’ & ‘Red Tail’21 of 22
22. Nicki Minaj starred in ‘Barber Shop: The Next Cut’ as Draya22 of 22
comments – Add Yours