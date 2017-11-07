Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It’s Like Gumbo: The CrossRhodes Introduce Necessary Sound With ‘Footprints On The Moon’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light Staff

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The Cross Rhodes and April Watts

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One


In wake of recent injustice in our nation (specifically, the death of Freddie Gray), Raheem DeVaughn and Wes Felton reunited as The CrossRhodes to release a body of work that speaks to the good, the bad and the ugly parts of life: Footprints On The Moon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s led by their single, “America, which sums up their diverse sound and overall message for an awakening change. It also explains why the guys describe themselves as “freedom fighters” and their sound as “gumbo.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYV8MYYhgn_

 

Watch below as Raheem and Wes reflect on the making of Footprints On The Moon in an exclusive interview with April Watts, and if you haven’t heard the album already, take a listen and support our brothers here.

 

Latest News:


Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

22 photos Launch gallery

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Continue reading Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17