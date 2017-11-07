It’s Like Gumbo: The CrossRhodes Introduce Necessary Sound With ‘Footprints On The Moon’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

In wake of recent injustice in our nation (specifically, the death of Freddie Gray ),andreunited asto release a body of work that speaks to the good, the bad and the ugly parts of life: Footprints On The Moon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It’s led by their single, “America, which sums up their diverse sound and overall message for an awakening change. It also explains why the guys describe themselves as “freedom fighters” and their sound as “gumbo.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYV8MYYhgn_

Watch below as Raheem and Wes reflect on the making of Footprints On The Moon in an exclusive interview with April Watts, and if you haven’t heard the album already, take a listen and support our brothers here.

Latest News:



