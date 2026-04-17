David and Tamela Mann Bring ‘Love & Relationship’ Tour to Durham

Melissa from The Light 103.9 recently sat down with gospel powerhouse Tamela Mann and comedian David Mann to discuss their highly anticipated Love and Relationship Tour, arriving this Sunday at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

Despite a recent fall that left Tamela with an injured arm and a broken blood vessel in her eye, the beloved couple is determined to show up for the community.

“I know the devil was mad … trying to keep us from getting to y’all,” Tamela said. “That’s when you know it’s gonna be a blessing.”

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The tour offers much more than a traditional concert. It blends music, comedy, and intimate conversations about faith, family, and relationships. Celebrating nearly 38 years of marriage, the Manns will share their personal journey alongside special guest Montell Jordan.

“It’s conversation. It’s concert. It’s music. It’s comedy. It’s love,” David said. “You’re getting all the things in one night.”

Fans can expect to hear Tamela perform her Billboard No. 1 hit, “Live Breathe Fight,” and witness the couple sing together on stage for the first time. The event also features a “Fireside Chat” session, which the couple says has already been instrumental in healing and restoring estranged families across the country.

“God has really been blessing families, relationships, people being inspired and uplifted, healed, restored,” David added.

Tickets for the Sunday event are available at Ticketmaster and theloveandrelationshiptour.com.