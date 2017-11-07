Spelman And Morehouse College Students Go On Hunger Strike

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Spelman And Morehouse College Students Go On Hunger Strike

HBCU students are calling attention to the problem of food instability on college campuses.

Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius and NewsOne Staff

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

At least two dozen Spelman and Morehouse College students have gone on a hunger strike to raise awareness about food insecurity on college campuses nationwide, Crossroads News reported recently.

Their idea follows the University of California, who partnered with a program called Swipe Out Hunger that works with colleges and meal providers to allows students to give their prepaid meals to needy classmates or homeless people.

“By introducing a Swipe Out Hunger program at Spelman and Morehouse, we would directly impact student hunger and raise awareness on the issues impacting our fellow students experiencing hunger and homelessness while in college,” Mary-Pat Hector, a Spelman student, explained to Crossroads.

Students want to convince school officials and campus food provider Aramark to modify the process to let students donate unused meals to their peers who can’t afford a meal plan. Administrators appear to be listening to the campus community’s concerns.

The hunger strikers raise a “very concerning” issue of widespread food insecurity on campus, said Joyce Davis, Spelman’s director of marketing and communications. The college administration will schedule a meeting with the strikers about the issue, Davis added.

“In the meantime, we are engaging our vice president of student affairs, Darnita Killian, to determine the extent of the problem on Spelman’s campus,” Davis said. “No student should go hungry. We look forward to working with Aramark as we continue to explore the extent of the problem.”

A Morehouse spokesperson is checking with administrators about the issue, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

College officials would have to request any changes, Aramark said. Karen Cutler, a spokesperson for the company, said her employer can develop a plan with the college.

SEE ALSO:

‘Date Your Own Kind’; ‘N-Word’: Black Man’s Racist Graffiti Underscores Tensions

New Sexual Harassment Allegation Puts Spotlight On Powerful Black Men In Hollywood

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Continue reading 22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the nation and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, NewsOne.com recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17