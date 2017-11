Joy Living: What Are You Going To Do With Your Tomorrow? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell looks back at her mom’s life, and marvels at how joyous she has been through it all. Erica explains that her mom has always resisted negativity, no matter how rough the trial she was going through. It is because of her faith, Erica explains, that with every new day, she had a new opportunity. Erica urges us to view our days the same way. The bible says that every morning, God gives brand new mercy.

You have got another chance at joy- so what are you going to do with your tomorrow? Don’t give up because yesterday hurt. You have to always expect greater no matter what happened yesterday. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

