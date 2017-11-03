Ruth LaOntra

One of the brightest voices on today’s gospel scene belongs to newcomer Ruth La’Ontra. The 21-year old vocal powerhouse is among a cool clique of young female singers such as Tasha Cobbs, Jekalyn Carr and Alexis Speight who are collectively flexing their girl power and making room for themselves at gospel music’s male-dominated welcome table. Though young in age, La’Ontra is a seasoned veteran who’s experienced her share of heartache and pain but has sung through her tears to deliver a triumphant and inspirational debut CD, “So Good (Tyscot Records),” that releases to stores everywhere November 12, 2013.
La’Ontra’s life has been a rollercoaster of highs and more highs over the last year. She bankrolled her own three-song EP, put it up on iTunes and watched the cyber buzz heat up around her soulful vocals and contemporary sound. Then, one of the songs from it, “I’m In Love With A Man,” a love song to God, was featured in the motion picture, “Iniquity.” Her producer Bubby Fann says, “Her voice demands attention. She’s full of energy and causes you to go wherever her voice leads you.”
Between the movie and the EP chatter, an executive from Tyscot Records caught wind of the charismatic singer and called out of the blue to offer her a contract. Now, the soul-stirring song “Count It All Joy,” is receiving radio airplay from coast to coast and laying the foundation for a long and solid career. “Count It All joy’ is a flashback to when songs had substance,” says Torrez Harris, Program Director for WHLH-FM in Jackson, MS. “I literally sing every day of my life,” the bubbly songstress declares. “If I’m not on somebody’s stage singing than I’m at home singing. “ As a kid, her older siblings complained that she sang too much. “They’d always say `can you shut up,’” she laughs. “But, now they see that God was preparing me for this moment and they are proud of me.”
Considering the joy La’Ontra brings to her family, friends and fans; it’s worth noting that she was a miracle baby. “I wasn’t supposed to be here,” she confesses. After her parents, Arvetra and Ruth Jones, had a son (Arvetra Dominc) and daughter (Princess), they felt their family was complete. “My mother had her tubes tied after her second kid,” she explains. “So this prophet named Sylvester Walker came to the church and prophesied that my mom was going to have a baby. Everybody laughed at him because little did he know she had had her tubes tied. But, a few weeks later, she found out that she was pregnant and here I am.”
The North Carolina native’s been singing since the age of two when she discovered the song “Joyful, Joyful” in the movie “Sister Act II.” As children, La’Ontra and her siblings would sing together for fun. “We’d sing like everyday,” she recalls. “We’d get together and do Clark Sisters songs, Kim Burrell songs.” They even had a special song they’d sing when their father came home after a few days away driving a big rig. “Daddy drove trucks for a living and he’d be gone for days so when he came home we’d go outside and sing this song we made up called daddy’s home,” she chuckles. “We had a really fun childhood.”
Aside from his trucking business, La’Ontra’s dad is also a veteran gospel radio announcer who currently broadcasts Sunday mornings on WFSS 91.9 FM in Fayetteville, NC. He’s also been the President of the North Carolina Gospel Announcers Guild for two decades and it made an impact on La’Ontra. “I went to every Guild meeting that my dad had since I’ve been born,” she says. “I went to the classes and educated myself. At home, I did my own marketing and promotions and started doing social cam videos. I knew music was going to be something I was going to do so I used social media to introduce myself to people in the industry instead of sitting back and waiting for someone to do something for me. I used to watch TV and say to myself that could be me or that will be me on the big stages, winning awards.”
After graduating from Pinecrest High School in 2010, La’Ontra was planning to attend Full Sail University, a media arts school in Florida. “I decided to take a break from school and started doing private duty nursing.” She and her sister joined their aunt to launch Companionship Helpers, a firm that aids elderly people and children with disabilities. “When I was a little girl my grandmother Mary Chavis had Alzheimer’s disease,” she explains. “After I got off the bus from school, I’d run over there and take care of her because she lived right next door. She lived to be 92 and I also helped my dad’s grandma who passed away a couple of years ago.”
At the same time, La’Ontra’s dad and manager had reached out to some industry friends to consider producing a three song EP. “He called me and sent me some You tube clips and I watched Ruth’s videos without watching the video,” says Bubby Fann who’s enjoyed gospel radio hits such as “Judah Praise” and “How Great.” He just leaned back, closed his eyes and allowed La’Ontra’s voice speak to him. “I went down there and did a pre-production session and she’s a hard worker and made a lot of input into the process.” They released the EP with “In Love With A Man,” “Count It All Joy” and “Speechless.” Her Facebook friends responded favorably and out of nowhere came an offer to feature “In Love With A Man” in the film,“Iniquity.” Then, a month later, Tyscot called and signed La’Ontra up.
After years of few women on the gospel charts, there are now a handful of ladies making some noise such as Tamela Mann and Tasha Cobb. “It seems like a trend but it’s really just a shift in the church world,” says Fann. “There are a lot of praise and worship leaders – who are not necessarily traditional singers who are rising to the top. We see that with the Vashawn Mitchells and Jonathan Nelson. It’s a trend of what the church is doing now and we’ve got young women worship leaders like Tasha Cobbs, Jekalyn Carr and they are ushering in that new, group oriented, sing- along sound and now Ruth, who is also a worship leader, is being added to the mix.”
Once they got the green light from Tyscot, Fann and La’Ontra hit the studio and worked out enough songs for a full project. “The way me and Bubby work is that I’ll come up with a song in my head and he’s such a great producer I’ll send him all the lyrics and a tape of me singing it the way I want it to go and he’ll send me the music back just like it was in my head,” she says. “The chemistry is really good.”
“She’s got a promising future,” says Fann. “I don’t say that just because I’m her producer. I say it because she’s very serious about God. In our sessions, she was reading scriptures in between takes to get a feel for the song. How many twenty year olds do that? She’s loaded like a pistol ready to be shot off. She can do it all from producing to writing and vocal arrangements because she knows what she wants to hear and I think the world is going to love what she has to offer.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Follow @TheLightNC
See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]
See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]
1. 147847675913911Source:Glenn Parsons 1 of 81
2. 147847854327131Source:Glenn Parsons 2 of 81
3. 147847677350451Source:Glenn Parsons 3 of 81
4. 147847852401831Source:Glenn Parsons 4 of 81
5. 147847856130361Source:Glenn Parsons 5 of 81
6. 147847678717021Source:Glenn Parsons 6 of 81
7. 147847854789141Source:Glenn Parsons 7 of 81
8. 147847680036671Source:Glenn Parsons 8 of 81
9. 147847826678161Source:Glenn Parsons 9 of 81
10. 147847827633961Source:Glenn Parsons 10 of 81
11. 147847828040531Source:Glenn Parsons 11 of 81
12. 147847828530421Source:Glenn Parsons 12 of 81
13. 147847829397851Source:Glenn Parsons 13 of 81
14. 147847829867111Source:Glenn Parsons 14 of 81
15. 147847830366171Source:Glenn Parsons 15 of 81
16. 14784783083211Source:Glenn Parsons 16 of 81
17. 147847850105471Source:Glenn Parsons 17 of 81
18. 1478478506621Source:Glenn Parsons 18 of 81
19. 147847851083271Source:Glenn Parsons 19 of 81
20. 14784785153111Source:Glenn Parsons 20 of 81
21. 147847851951951Source:Glenn Parsons 21 of 81
22. 147847852834261Source:Glenn Parsons 22 of 81
23. 147847853335181Source:Glenn Parsons 23 of 81
24. 147847853794671Source:Glenn Parsons 24 of 81
25. 147847827174721Source:Glenn Parsons 25 of 81
26. 147847855240871Source:Glenn Parsons 26 of 81
27. 14784785570811Source:Glenn Parsons 27 of 81
28. 147847856620581Source:Glenn Parsons 28 of 81
29. 147847857063111Source:Glenn Parsons 29 of 81
30. 147847857453531Source:Glenn Parsons 30 of 81
31. 147847857892641Source:Glenn Parsons 31 of 81
32. 147847858499151Source:Glenn Parsons 32 of 81
33. 147847887291081Source:Glenn Parsons 33 of 81
34. 147847888422741Source:Glenn Parsons 34 of 81
35. 147847889019911Source:Glenn Parsons 35 of 81
36. 147847889523191Source:Glenn Parsons 36 of 81
37. 147847890033521Source:Glenn Parsons 37 of 81
38. 14784789049581Source:Glenn Parsons 38 of 81
39. 147847890964271Source:Glenn Parsons 39 of 81
40. 147847891418521Source:Glenn Parsons 40 of 81
41. 147847891850971Source:Glenn Parsons 41 of 81
42. 147847892325571Source:Glenn Parsons 42 of 81
43. 1478478927411Source:Glenn Parsons 43 of 81
44. 147847893181331Source:Glenn Parsons 44 of 81
45. 147847893651611Source:Glenn Parsons 45 of 81
46. 147847894125261Source:Glenn Parsons 46 of 81
47. 147847894550651Source:Glenn Parsons 47 of 81
48. 147847895018011Source:Glenn Parsons 48 of 81
49. 147847895932131Source:Glenn Parsons 49 of 81
50. 147847895420841Source:Glenn Parsons 50 of 81
51. 147847896571691Source:Glenn Parsons 51 of 81
52. 147847896990261Source:Glenn Parsons 52 of 81
53. 147847897543171Source:Glenn Parsons 53 of 81
54. 147847897965331Source:Glenn Parsons 54 of 81
55. 147847898388211Source:Glenn Parsons 55 of 81
56. 147847899094541Source:Glenn Parsons 56 of 81
57. 14784789959451Source:Glenn Parsons 57 of 81
58. 147847900011181Source:Glenn Parsons 58 of 81
59. 147847961118211Source:Glenn Parsons 59 of 81
60. 147847961725671Source:Glenn Parsons 60 of 81
61. 147847962668061Source:Glenn Parsons 61 of 81
62. 147847963166571Source:Glenn Parsons 62 of 81
63. 14784796393071Source:Glenn Parsons 63 of 81
64. 147847964596241Source:Glenn Parsons 64 of 81
65. 147847965068081Source:Glenn Parsons 65 of 81
66. 147847965906991Source:Glenn Parsons 66 of 81
67. 147847966423081Source:Glenn Parsons 67 of 81
68. 147847966875491Source:Glenn Parsons 68 of 81
69. 147847965496481Source:Glenn Parsons 69 of 81
70. 147847967830091Source:Glenn Parsons 70 of 81
71. 147847967388791Source:Glenn Parsons 71 of 81
72. 147847968240451Source:Glenn Parsons 72 of 81
73. 147847968714171Source:Glenn Parsons 73 of 81
74. 147847969567081Source:Glenn Parsons 74 of 81
75. 147847970338171Source:Glenn Parsons 75 of 81
76. 147847970826961Source:Glenn Parsons 76 of 81
77. 147847971378031Source:Glenn Parsons 77 of 81
78. 147847971806471Source:Glenn Parsons 78 of 81
79. 147847972282151Source:Glenn Parsons 79 of 81
80. 14784797311236Source:Glenn Parsons 80 of 81
81. 147847972714831Source:Glenn Parsons 81 of 81
Latest…
- Ruth LaOntra
- North Carolina Reports First 2 Flu Deaths Of Season
- Trump’s Twitter Deactivated By Departing Twitter Employee
- ‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Drives Her Therapist To Therapy