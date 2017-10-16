Ericaism: Doubters Aren’t Always Haters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about our obsession with haters. She explains that doubters aren’t always haters. Sometimes, doubters just don’t understand the magnitude of your dreams, because they don’t have the faith for your vision. There’s no point, then, in trying to prove yourself to them by arguing about it- they will see it when you win.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivating message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

