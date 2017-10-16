Ericaism: Doubters Aren’t Always Haters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about our obsession with haters. She explains that doubters aren’t always haters. Sometimes, doubters just don’t understand the magnitude of your dreams, because they don’t have the faith for your vision. There’s no point, then, in trying to prove yourself to them by arguing about it- they will see it when you win.

