Faith Walking: Don’t Lean On Your Own Understanding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about her favorite scripture, in Proverbs, which instructs us to trust in the Lord and lean not onto our own understanding of things. Erica talks about the temptation to try and understand the whole universe- we won’t ever be able to do it. The bible also reveals that God’s thoughts aren’t like ours, and His ways are beyond our comprehension.

Religion can be confusing, but God is not, Erica says. The victory is already ours, however, so if you read God’s word you know that trusting in Him is enough. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

