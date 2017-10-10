Iraq War Veteran To Receive Truck After Helping Vegas Shooting Victims

29-year-old Taylor Winston helped some victims during the Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and over 300 injured. Shane Beus, the owner of a B5 Motors car dealership heard about what Winston did and wants to offer him a truck. According to Kare 11 , Winston will visit the dealership to get his new truck.

The event will not be open to the public, but he is so happy and honored to receive this reward. Winston would like to sell his current vehicle and will donate the rest to the victims of the shooting. Beus said, “It’s very, very courageous what he did. He was willing to risk his life and run back into the storm and help out.”

Winston in an interview revealed that he was dancing with his girlfriend and he thought the pops were fireworks. It turned out that it was gunfire and he immediately went to help people after jumping the fence to the concert. We are so happy for this young man and thankful for what he did.

