It’s Election Day… Time To Go To The Polls.

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
It’s Election Day and time for those in Raleigh, Cary, Durham and Fayetteville to go to the polls.

In Raleigh, two candidates are trying to unseat incumbent Mayor Nancy McFarlane. There are also city council seats up for grabs and a transportation bond on the ballot.

Long-time Durham Mayor Bill Bell announced he would not seek reelection, so one of the seven will be the new leader in Durham.Farad Ali, Tracy D. Drinker, Pierce Freelon, Michael Johnson, Shea Ramirez, Steve Schewel and Sylvester Williams are all in the running to be Durham’s mayor.

Voters are also electing several city council seats.

In Fayetteville, incumbent Mayor Nat Robertson faces opposition from Quancidine Gribble, Mitch Colvin and Kirk deViere. A total of six city council seats will be decided upon Tuesday.

There are also several city council positions to be filled.

And in Cary, voters will be electing new town council members.

The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Source ABC11.com

