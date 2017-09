2 Triangle Cities In Best 100 Places To Live

In Money Magazine’s 100 “Best Places to Live in America,” both Knightdale and Morrisville made the cut. Knightdale ranked 76th and Morrisville ranked 90th.

Researchers used 70 different types of data to rank eligible towns. The categories included: economy, cost of living, education, housing, crime, amenities, and ease of living.

CLICK HERE to see total list.

