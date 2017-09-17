Is Michelle Obama The Democrats Best Chance To Beat Trump In 2020?

Could our #ForeverFLOTUS one day be our #ForeverPOTUS?

A former pollster for former president Bill Clinton seems to believe that former First Lady Michelle Obama is the Democrats best chance to take back the White House in 2020.

Last week, Douglas Schoen wrote an interesting op-ed for The Hill that stressed that Mrs. Obama would fare better against incumbent Donald Trump than any of the other candidates being touted as the future of the party.

“As I’ve said before, the Democrats need an alternative plan to rebuild and unite the party if they have any hope in winning back seats in Congress in the 2018 midterms, nonetheless the White House in 2020,” Schoen noted.

“This alternative plan requires a new, united opposition, led by a political leader with widespread popularity. The only person I can see accomplishing this would be none other than the party’s most popular political figure: Michelle Obama,” he wrote about President Obama’s wife, who has a 65 percent approval rating.

This view even comes from someone who was “critical” of Obama’s own presidency, but can still acknowledge the potential of a Michelle Obama victory given the existing data.

“Let me be clear: This is not an endorsement. I have been, and still am, critical of Barack Obama’s presidency,” Schoen stressed.

“Michelle Obama would not be my candidate, and I do not agree with many of the positions I believe she would advance. But as an analyst, Michelle Obama is clearly the Democrats’ best chance to reunite the party and win back the White House in 2020,” he added.

As we previously reported, in a 2016 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she emphasized that she wouldn’t do this to her family.

“I don’t make stuff up; I’m not coy—I’m pretty direct. If I were interested in it, I’d say it,” she said .

She added that despite the hopes of some Democrats that she would run for office, “people don’t really understand how hard this is. It’s not something that you cavalierly just sort of ask a family to do again.”

Even Barack has co-signed on this notion.

During a Hillary Clinton presidential rally in Baton Rogue last year, the then President said the following: “No, no, no. Let me tell you that there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and Michelle is not running for president. That I can tell you.”

Oh well! A girl can dream!

