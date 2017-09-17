Lifestyle
This Is Not Normal! Trump Retweets GIF Of Him Hitting Hillary Clinton With A Golf Ball

Why is y'all president so damn petty and sexist?

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University

Source: Pool / Getty


In order to be a well-respected and successful president, one should be level-headed, empathetic, intelligent and emotionally mature. But not Donald Trump—he is just the president of petty.

According to CNN, on Sunday #45 retweeted an edited video  that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

The animated GIF is a splice of footage of Trump taking a swing on a golf course with footage of Clinton tripping and falling as she boarded a plane. Take a look of what he retweeted that is now deleted:

Way to regress to your tired old ways!

The White House nor a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton have given a statement about the Tweet. But folks on Twitter had a lot to say about the matter:
Sigh…2020 can’t get here soon enough!
