As a young man Troy Sneed always had a love for music, and after serving as the director of the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Gospel Choir, he was presented the first opportunity to hone his musical talents in the industry in the capacity of Assistant Minister of Music for the Georgia Mass Choir, under the tutelage of the renowned Reverend Milton Biggham.
In the fall of 1998 a new course was sparked as Savoy recorded and Georgia Mass presented a 400 voice youth choir entitled “Youth for Christ” which was directed and produced by Troy. This audio and video recording, appropriately entitled “Higher” garnered the project a nomination for the 43rd Annual Grammy “Choir of the Year” Award. Troy Sneed had again proven he could succeed at another level of the music
business.
Today, Troy is the CEO and owner of two gospel recording labels, EMTRO Gospel (a collaboration of his wife’s name, and his own), and T-Sneed Records. With both record labels supporting highly acclaimed artists in the gospel industry. Troy Sneed is also a songwriter, a musician, a Grammy nominated producer, a Stellar award winning producer and a national recording artist. Consistently, staying on the Billboard charts since 2006 with praise and worship radio hits such as “Struggle is Over”, “Hallelujah”, and “Work It Out” and intimate acoustic performances, such as “My Heart Says Yes” (2010 Billboard’s Top Five Hot Gospel Songs Chart, and #2 on Billboard Gospel Charts). His 2012 release “All Is Well” proving it’s success with the singles “All is Well”, “Lay It Down” and “I Know You Hear Me”. And his 2015 release
entitled “Awesome God” currently dawning three Billboard Top 20 charting singles “My God (So Amazing)”, “You Are Awesome (Awesome God)”, and “Move Forward”.
This year, God continues to show Himself faithful with Troy’s 2017 release entitled “Taking It Back”. The first single “Kept By His Grace” has a fun, and old school vibe with a real message and is currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs Chart.
Troy is truly a blessed man in gifts, business, and family. For over 25 years, Troy and his wife, Emily, have been best friends, business partners, and the parents of four beautiful children Troy, Jr., Evany, Trey, and Tyler, and now the grandparents to their first granddaughter, Arden Nicole.
