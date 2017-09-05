Fantasia Asks Fans To Lift Her Brother In Prayer: “All Of You Who Follow Or See This Please Pray”

Photo by

Radio One
Home > Radio One

Fantasia Asks Fans To Lift Her Brother In Prayer: “All Of You Who Follow Or See This Please Pray”

The R&B songstress took to Instagram to ask her fans to pray for her brother.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B powerhouse Fantasia Barrino took to Instagram to ask her followers to pray for her brother Teeny late last night.

The 33-year-old captioned a photo of her baby brother saying “All of you who follow or see this please pray now….please for my baby bro please he is my heartbeat pray warriors pray.”

She did not reveal what was causing Teeny’s affliction:

In a follow-up post, Fantasia posted a video of her brother in better times, dancing the ‘potato salad.’ She explained to fans that last night, doctors told the family that he will have to learn to walk again:

Our thoughts are with Tasia and her family during this time!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:


UniverSoul Circus - The Light

The Light At The UniverSoul Circus!!!

28 photos Launch gallery

The Light At The UniverSoul Circus!!!

Continue reading Fantasia Asks Fans To Lift Her Brother In Prayer: “All Of You Who Follow Or See This Please Pray”

The Light At The UniverSoul Circus!!!

Latest…

brother , fans , Fantasia Barrino , Instagram , musician , Performance , pray , R&B , singer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 4 days ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 6 days ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 2 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 4 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17