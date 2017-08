Join Us For Back To School Community Day

Join The Light this Saturday with NCCU head Basketball Coach Levelle Moton & PJ Tucker for the 8th Annual Back to School Community Day at the Raleigh Boys & Girls club @ 605 North Raleigh Blvd. from 10am – 2pm. with free haircuts, free school supplies, free food, games, live music, giveaways and more. With The Light 103.9.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: