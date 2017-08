$5,000 Given To Southeast Raleigh “Lemonade Kids”

11-year old Aniya Williams and her business partner, 12-year old Isaiah Lattimer are raising money for school supplies and clothes to aid their parents who can not afford to do so. Business has been steady at their southeast Raleigh lemonade stand but Friday’s news of A professor at Duke who wants to remain anonymous donating $5,000 to the cause took business to another level. The anonymous donor wants his donation to serve as a challenge for others to give what they can, too.

Source ABC11.com

