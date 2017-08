Track Star Usain Bolt’s Shocking Upset

Usain Bolt – “the Fastest Man Alive” didn’t end his career with a bang! The legendary sprinter just came in 3rd place with his final 100m race at the World Athletic Championships in London.

Bolt lost to longtime rival Justin Gatlin and another American, Christian Coleman in a photo finish.

Usain still holds the world record in the event at 9.58 seconds and won 3 straight Olympic golds in the 100m and 200m.

Read more at TMZ.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: