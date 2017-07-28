Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC + LYRIC VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tina Campbell‘s new song, “Too Hard Not To,” is a beautiful, bare bones story of the importance of forgiveness. She details the conflicting feelings of being hurt, and struggling with the decision to let it go and forgive. Her beautiful voice sweetly sings, “some say it’s to hard to forgive; I say it’s too hard not to.”

Follow @GetUpErica

She certainly makes a good point, and then pleads with God herself by the end to help her forgive, too. Click on the audio player above to hear the incredible new song now, and be sure to check out the lyric video below, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica & Tina Campbell Sing Together On Their Flight To Israel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tina Campbell Shares A Joyful New “Get Up!” Song From Her Heart! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica & Tina Campbell On Why Men Are Up Against More Than We Admit [EXCLUSIVE]