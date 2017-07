CTE Found In 99% Of Deceased NFL Players

If you are not familiar with CTE then check out the 2015 movie “Concussion” starring Will Smith. A recent study in the medical journal JAMA revealed that Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, was found in 99% of deceased NFL players’ brains that were donated to scientific research.

CTE can only be diagnosed after someone is dead and is usually found in individuals who have been exposed to repeated head trauma like football player or veterans. The symptoms usually include: memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, aggression, depression, anxiety, impulse control issues and sometimes suicidal behavior.

