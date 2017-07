It’s National Hot Dog Day Freebies

The third Wednesday in July is always National Hot Dog Day!!! Here are some of the chains offering giveaways, special deals on this special day.

Burger King- Classic grilled dogs are just 79 cents all month long.

Circle K – Get $1 hot dogs at participating locations through July 23.

Kangaroo Express – Free Ball Park hot dog to members of the military. Ball Park hot dogs 50 cents for everyone else, limit four. Available 4-8 p.m.

7-Eleven – The chain is offering a Big Bite Quarter Pound dog for $1 on Sunday (July 23)

Love’s Travel Stop – Receive a free hot dog by showing bar code at participating Love’s Travel Stop locations.

Pilot Flying J – Show coupon at participating Pilot travel centers to receive a free hot dog from July 19-26.

Sonic – Get an All-American Dog or Chili Cheese Coney for $1 on Wednesday. Must mention offer when ordering. Limit five hot dogs per person.

CLICK HERE for more info.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: