Pastor Fred K. Price Jr. Steps Down From Pulpit

The son of world-renowned teachers and ministers, Apostle Frederick K.C. Price and Dr. Betty R. Price, Pastor Frederick Kenneth Price Jr. is Head Pastor of Crenshaw Christian Center in Los Angeles, CA, and has announced that he will step down from his leadership ministry.

Fred K. Price Jr. left his 28,000-member church in shock after he announced that he was stepping down from the pulpit due to “personal misjudgments.”





The Pastor told his congregation on Sunday (06-25-17) that he had to step down because he betrayed God, his family, and his church but he provided no additional/specific details.

“I have struggled with and am correcting and making amends for serious personal misjudgments which have affected my life and my family and which I deeply regret. I have betrayed the trust of God, my family and you my church and for that I am so sorry. Therefore, I’m gonna step down as pastor at this time,” Price told his congregation.

