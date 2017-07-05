Bishop Frank Summerfield Passes

Bishop Frank Summerfield, the founder and senior pastor of the Word of God Fellowship church passed away on Sunday. He was 67 years old.

Our thoughts and prayers go to the family, church family, extended family and friends.

This is what’s posted on Word of God Fellowship’s website:

It is with great sadness that the Word of God Fellowship Church Ministries announced the passing of the Honorable Bishop Frank Summerfield, founder and Sr. Pastor of the Word of God Fellowship Church Ministries Raleigh, NC .

Bishop Summerfield transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday Morning, July 2,2017; he was 67 years of age.

He was a native of Newark, New Jersey and made his home in Raleigh, North Carolina for the next 40 plus years of his life. He was a devoted husband, father, bishop, friend, mentor, and a great community leader. He received his bachelor degree from Kansas Wesleyan and he furthered his education by obtaining his master’s degree from Montclair State College. He elevated his academic achievements by obtaining his earned doctorate degree from Universal Life Church. In addition to this he has several honorary degrees from various institutions of higher learning. He was ordained as a pastor in 1994 and then consecrated to the Office of Bishop in 2000 from Christian Faith Center of Creedmoor, NC under Bishop Mack and Brenda Timberlake.

He taught as a professional in the academic institutions of Shaw University and Campbell University respectively. He was President and CEO of Word of God Fellowship Church Ministries. He was also founder of Word of God Christian Academy. He later established the Word of God Christian Daycare center, where he served as chief executive officer.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, co-pastor Lady JoeNell Summerfield, together this union produced 4 children. The children are Frank IV, Mitchell (Shantel), Joshua and Valisha (Travis) Fowles.

This community has lost a pillar in the community and is greatly saddened by his death.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: