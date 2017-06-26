Lecrae Wins The Dr. Bobby Jones BET Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Gospel Rap Artist Lecrae accepted the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational award last night on behalf of all the artists that have paved the way for him.
Here’s a list of the winners:
Video of the year: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”; Beyonce, “Sorry”
Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars
Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce
Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma
Best new artist: Chance the Rapper
Album of the year: Beyonce, “Lemonade”
Best group: Migos
Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae
Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi
Viewers’ choice award: Beyonce, “Sorry”
Centric award: Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”
Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, “Sorry”
Best actor: Mahershala Ali
Best actress: Taraji P. Henson
Best movie: “Hidden Figures”
Sportswoman of the year: Serena WilliamsSportsman of the year: Stephen Curry
Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper
Lifetime achievement award: New Edition
Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England
Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria