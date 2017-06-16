CNN, USA Today File Suits Demanding Release Of James Comey’s Memo’s

CNN and USA Today filed lawsuits Thursday ordering the FBI to hand over James Comey’s memos which detailed private meetings he had with President Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

“Despite high public interest in the content of the memos, Comey’s testimony that the records are not classified and a ruling from the Justice Department that the FBI should expedite CNN’s FOIA request for the memos, the FBI has not provided either the documents or a reason to withhold them,” a portion of the suit reads.

The suits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Comey revealed he kept memos of several meetings with the president during his public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last week. The records in question documented Trump’s request for Comey to drop the investigation surrounding former national security adivser Michael Flynn.

During his testimony, Comey noted that documents were not classified and in a bombshell confession, noted that he orchestrated the release of one of the memos printed by The New York Times. Robert Mueller, the special counsel hired to oversee the Russia investigation is now in possession of the documents, Comey said.

CNN argues in their suit that withholding the memos“constitutes a violation of the federal Freedom of Information Act,” and prompt the FBI to release them without further delay.

USA Today investigative reporter Brad Heath confirmed via Twitter that the publication also filed a similar request as CNN.

New: @USATODAY has filed a lawsuit against the FBI seeking fired director James Comey's memos of his conversations with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/V3p9ABx6rB — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 15, 2017

SOURCE: CNN , The Hill

RELATED LINKS:

Former FBI Director James Comey ‘Stunned’ By President Trump’s Request To Drop Flynn Investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey Drops Pre-Hearing Statement; Black Twitter Sounds Off

Fix It Jesus! Did Trump Ask Former FBI Director James Comey To Drop The Michael Flynn Investigation?