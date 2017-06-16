Juneteenth Celebration Schedule

Join The Light 103.9 on Saturday for the 13th Annual NC Juneteenth Celebration in Durham.

The event will be held on East Main St. (betwn. Roxboro and Dillard Streets) from 1 – 10pm and feature entertainment throughout the day with national recording artists, local performers, like CoCo McMillian, The Loving Sisters, and Kimberly Michelle.

There will also be food and merchandise vendors, health fair, kids zone and more…

From Spectacular Magazine and The Light 103.9.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

1:00 – 1:15: Opening

1:15 – 1:30: Elite Dance Group

1:30 – 1:45: Dwissh [Comedy]

1:45 – 2:00: Bull City Cheer

2:00 – 2:10: COCO MCMILLIAN

2:10 – 3:00: The Loving Sisters [B] [gospel]

3:00 – 3:10: KIMBERLY MICHELLE

3:10 – 4:00: “Mr. Smooth” Thomas [Jazz Band]

4:00 – 4:10: SAMMY SOUL

4:10 – 4:30: Vinnie Dangerous [T] [hip-hop]

4:30 – 4:40: MALLY EVANS

4:40 – 5:00: Dwissh [Comedy]

5:00 – 5:10: TE’CHAN

5:10 – 5:45: Jay Renee [B] [Jazz]

5:45 – 6:00: The Gifted Arts [Dance/Step]

6:00 – 6:15: Keynote Address – Desmera Gatewood

6:15 – 7:00: Hot Buttered Soul [R&B, Soul]

7:00 – 7:30: JB & Friends [B] [Jazz]

7:30 – 7:40: JUSTIN THE BELOVED

7:40 – 8:15: Chit Nasty [B] [Funk, Soul]

8:15 – 8:25: MR. CHENIER — THE AMBASSADOR OF R&B

8:25 – 9:05: Tha Materials [B] (neo-soul)

9:05 – 9:20: Empower Dance Group

9:20 – 9:45: Sunshine Anderson [T] (R&B)

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: