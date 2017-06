Alright singers if think you have what it takes, have been told you need to share that singing talent with the world… then you may be interested in auditioning for “American Idol”

The hit ABC show is coming to NC!

“American Idol” auditions will be held in person in Asheville on Aug 27th.

You can audition in person or submit a video. Good Luck!!!1

