Travis Green Talks About Success And Latest Single “You Waited”

Travis Green has this to say about his success… “I gave God my faith. People would say it’s the favor of God…” said seven-time Stellar winning Travis Green about his mind-blowing music career and the meaning behind

Travis won 7 Stellar Awards this year and has had tremendous success with songs like: Intentional, and Made A Way and now his single “You Waited” from his new live album “Crossover: Live from Music City.”

Green states, “He has allowed me to do what I’m doing. What would I be if He left me? God is rich in patience. God revealed his patience to me.”

