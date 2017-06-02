National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts

Donut shops across the country are celebrating the occasion with free donuts… some with a purchase but here’s a list.
• Duck Donuts: Customers will receive one free, made to order doughnut of their choice with any purchase. Receipts printed Friday also will feature a coupon for a free half dozen doughnuts when you purchase a half dozen. Find its locations in a dozen states here.
• Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating Dunkin’ Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin’ Donuts near you.
