National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts

Donut shops across the country are celebrating the occasion with free donuts… some with a purchase but here’s a list.

Duck Donuts: Customers will receive one  free, made to order doughnut of their choice with any purchase. Receipts printed Friday also will feature a coupon for a free half dozen doughnuts when you purchase a half dozen. Find its locations in a dozen states here.

• Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating Dunkin’ Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin’ Donuts near you.

• Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary at participating locations. Go here to learn more and find participating shops.

CLICK HERE to get the National list from USA Today.

 

