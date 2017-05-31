Wakefield High School Hanged Teddy Bear Causes Concern

School officials and parents are upset over a hanged teddy bear from the schools roof with a sign that read “Make Wakefield Tripp Again #SmartLunch”… the teddy bear was hanged by its neck with a rope.

Parents and students claim the act references the former principal, Tripp Crayton, who was replaced by Malik Bazzell in 2015. Principal Bazzell said the incident may have been part of the annual senior prank tradition, but “it is in no way funny. It is not a prank.”

