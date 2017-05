Chris Blue is the winner of Season 12 of The Voice and was the last contestant selected to team Alicia during the blind auditions.

The worship leader from Knoxville, Tenn., performed original song Money on You; a duet with Keys of Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls; and the showstopping closer, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation, on Monday’s performance finale.



Diamonds and Pearls



Original song “Money on You”



