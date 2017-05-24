Tornado Risk Today!

Also the threat of flooding, hail and damaging winds.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don “Big Weather” Schwenneker says the biggest threats are high winds and hail, but with some spin in the atmosphere, we could see an isolated tornado fire again today.

“Any breaks of sunshine will be limited this morning, then the next storm system will bring some locally heavy rain again this afternoon into tonight,” he said. “There can be some rumbles of thunder as well this afternoon and evening.”

The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

