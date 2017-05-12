Ericaism: Don’t Worship Your Kids, Don’t Forget Your Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell reminds all the mommies out there not to worship their kids. It’s easy after giving birth to a child to end up idolizing them, and making everything about them. But when you’re married or in a relationship, what then happens is that dad ends up feeling like an outsider.
While the instinct might be to be territorial, it’s important to give dad the space and opportunity to be as much of a caretaker of your child as you are. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Kris Jenner
2. Tamela Mann has five grandchildren!
3. Chaka Khan definitely ranks as a glamorous grandmother. She has a 10-year-old granddaughter, Daija Jade Holland.
4. NeNe Leakes is the proud grandmother of Bri’asia Bryant.
5. Glam fashionista Tina Knowles has two grandchildren, Daniel aka Juelz and Blue Ivy.
6. First Grandmother Marian Robinson – gotta be glamorous living in the White House. She has five grandchildren.
7. Sexy Swedish singer Neneh Cherry has been a grandmother since 2004. She has a grandson.
8. Gotta give a shout-out to Katherine Jackson – Gran of the Year. According to Wikipedia, she has around 27 grandchildren.
9. Music icon Tina Turner has two grandchildren, a grandson and a granddaughter. (PR Photos)
10. Diana Ross makes our list of glamorous grandmas. (Photo: Retna)
