Ericaism: Don’t Worship Your Kids, Don’t Forget Your Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell reminds all the mommies out there not to worship their kids. It’s easy after giving birth to a child to end up idolizing them, and making everything about them. But when you’re married or in a relationship, what then happens is that dad ends up feeling like an outsider.

While the instinct might be to be territorial, it’s important to give dad the space and opportunity to be as much of a caretaker of your child as you are. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

