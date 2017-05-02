Poolside Gunman Takes Aim At Black Residents At San Diego Party

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Poolside Gunman Takes Aim At Black Residents At San Diego Party

Peter Selis, 49, killed one Black woman and injured seven other African-American and Hispanic guests.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A birthday pool party turned deadly Sunday evening after one man killed a woman and injured seven when he opened fire near the University Of California, San Diego, reports The Philadelphia Tribune.

From The Philadelphia Tribune:

The suspect, Peter Selis, 49, shot four Black women, two Black men and one Latino man Sunday, police said. Investigators don’t yet know why Selis, who was white, started shooting, Chief Shelley Zimmerman told reporters.

The chief made a point of mentioning the race of the victims. When asked if detectives were investigating the shooting as a potential hate crime, Zimmerman said they were exploring all possible motives.

Selis was killed by police after pointing his firearm at three officers who responded to the horrific scene, reports the Los Angeles Times.

SOURCE: The Philadelphia TribuneLos Angeles Times

SEE ALSO:

Fresno Shooting Spree Suspect Charged With 3 Counts Of Murder

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Judge

ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING: Twitter Eyewitness Accounts and Reactions

14 photos Launch gallery

ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING: Twitter Eyewitness Accounts and Reactions

Continue reading ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING: Twitter Eyewitness Accounts and Reactions

ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING: Twitter Eyewitness Accounts and Reactions

Harrowing details from people at the scene, plus President Obama, Hillary Clinton and more react.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 4 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17