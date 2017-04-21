CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment; Charges Local Media Outlet With Sloppy Reporting!

Taraji P. Henson is an unstoppable force. So haters: DON’T EVEN TRY IT! Or at the very least, do some fact checking.

One NC media outlet printed a false story indicating that the talented star would not be in attendance at Women’s Empowerment 2017 in Raleigh due to work conflicts.

The Howard University alumna quickly put the record straight calling out the editorial for “#SLOPPYREPORTING” and indeed confirming that she will be at Women’s Empowerment.

With her award-winning performance in Hidden Figures, her outstanding work as Cookie on the juggernaut hit show, Empire — not to mention her best-selling autobiography, Around the Way Girl, to say Henson is “Winning” would be an understatement.

Don’t miss Taraji P. Henson as the keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment 2017 this Saturday, April 22 at PNC Arena. For over 20 years Women’s Empowerment has been the leading event for women and families in the Triangle. Each year a sold out crowd gathers to see some the biggest names in the business while participating in workshops that help attendees live healthier lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and financially.

