CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Watch: The Mother Of Ramarley Graham Continues Battle For Justice Five Years Later

New York City settled the family’s wrongful death lawsuit, but the officer who killed Constance Malcolm’s unarmed teen son escaped indictment.

0 reads
Leave a comment

What should have been a time for celebration—Ramarley Graham’s 24th birthday—was instead a solemn day. While Graham’s mother, Constance Malcolm, reflected Wednesday on happy memories of her son’s life, she also recommitting herself to the five-year battle for justice.

In 2012, New York City police officers kicked in the door of Graham’s Bronx apartment and fatally shot the unarmed teenager. Although there are apparent inconsistencies between the police version and evidence in the case, the officer who pulled the trigger was never indicted.

Colorlines speaks with Malcolm about her unrelenting fight in this video:

 

In March, Richard Haste, the cop who killed Graham, was allowed to resign instead of getting fired from the NYPD after a departmental trial found him guilty.

SOURCE:  Colorlines

SEE ALSO:

NYPD Cop Will Not Face Charges In Ramarley Graham Fatal Shooting

NYPD To Hide Trial Outcome Of Cop Who Fatally Shot Ramarley Graham?

Botham Jean, EJ Bradford

52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

52 photos Launch gallery

52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, from Tamir Rice to Botham Shem Jean to Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.,, there appears to be nearly a new shooting every week. See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

Watch: The Mother Of Ramarley Graham Continues Battle For Justice Five Years Later was originally published on newsone.com

Constance Malcolm , NYPD , police shootings of unarmed black men , Ramarley Graham , Richard Haste

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 day ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 7 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 7 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close