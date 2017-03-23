Unbelievable: Tennessee Nail Salon Charges Extra “Service Fee” To Overweight Patrons

Deshania Ferguson‘s post on Facebook has the internet in a tizzy after seeing the sign that read, “Sorry. But if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists – Thank you!”

According to residents in the area, Rose Nails in Memphis, Tennessee is charging more than the normal prices to overweight customers. When approached about the sign by the local news station, Son Nguyen, the owner of the salon denied the sign belonged to his shop, claiming it could have been posted anywhere. However, he did claim that he considered charging more at one point to customers who weighed more because they caused damage to the chairs in his salon. Rose Nails typically charges up to $30.00 for a regular pedicure.

Nguyen has been in business for nine years and says customers have complained about his policies in the past, but he always tries to please his customers. Since the exposure, the sign has been taken down and some are considering boycotting the salon.

