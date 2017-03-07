HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Chrissy Teigen On The Fringe Of Fashion Or Is She Bringing It In Burgundy?

Model Chrissy Teigen appeared at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast wearing a burgundy and pink design by Raisa & Vanessa from the Fall 2017 collection.

Attending the event with her husband, R&B singer John Legend, Chrissy’s dress was form fitted, with stylish shreds that hung from her arms and below her waist in fashionable layers.

This design almost gives an old-school western look with the designs and shreds, giving a unique look for Chrissy’s red-carpet appearance.

The gown was detailed with dark red floral shapes and accented with silver beading throughout the dress.

Chrissy’s hair was in a classic part, slicked back on both sides while her dark burgundy lipstick was a perfect match with her dress. She’s giving major vampy vibes!

What’s your take on Chrissy’s gown? Is it Haute or Naught? You decide and take that vote below!

