Meet St. Jude Patient Jordyn

Jordyn: age 11, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (blood cancer)

Jordyn is an 11-year-old gymnast with Olympic dreams – and the talent and dedication to excel. She has earned over 90 medals and been a state champion four times.

But since 2014, Jordyn has been channeling her determination into a different challenge: fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Days after her diagnosis, she was referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We knew St. Jude was the best place for childhood cancer,” said Jordyn’s mom. “We knew that when families go to St. Jude, they have no worries. They’re going to be taken care of.” Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Jordyn’s two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy treatment is going well enough that her St. Jude doctors have cleared her to return to gymnastics on a limited basis. “Jordyn is passionate about being athletic,” said her mom. “She’s passionate about saying, hey, this happened to me, but I’m going to bounce back.”

