Originally chartered as a “Normal School and Collegiate Institute” on July 19, 1867. Saint Augustine’s University has seen quite a few changes. With the expansion of the school, to include St. Agnes Hospital and Training School for Nurses, Saint Aug has always been a leader in academic excellence.

When other hospitals refused to serve black patients Saint Aug’s teaching hospital was the only medical facility to provide medical care for and by African Americans. The school of nursing functioned as the only hospital that served blacks until 1960. One of St. Agnes most famous patients was boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American heavyweight boxing champion.

Along with ownership of Saint Augustine’s University Golf Course and Recreation Complex, the University is the nation’s first historically black university to own an on-campus commercial radio station (WAUG-AM Power 750) and television station (WAUG-TV 168).

Saint Augustine is known for both its academic and athletic prowess. The men’s track and field team is legendary. Under the instruction of renowned head track and field coach and athletic director, George “Pup” Williams, the program has won a staggering 36 national championships.

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: