March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte On Saturday

Local pastors, community activists and concerned citizens will participate in the March For Love, a rally and march in support of love, unity, compassion and hope. The event begins at noon at Marshall Park.
Don’t Miss: Faith Walking: When You’re In Your Feelings [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Participants include: Rev. Amantha Barbee, Nimish Bhatt, Hannah Hasan, Matt Olin, Rabbi Judy Schindler and others. Partners include: the Charlotte Clergy Coalition For Justice. Stop by after church.
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praise
The brief program at Marshall Park will include poetry, song and prayer, followed by a processional to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate. The group will pause along the route at the Holocaust Memorial, the Martin Luther King Memorial and the memorial for Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi, all within a few blocks from the starting point. Participants are encouraged to leave flowers at the foot of each monument.
“We believe this will be a visible and moving tribute to love, unity, compassion and hope in Charlotte and a way for our community to say “no” to hate and divisiveness,” according to the press release.
More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos)
More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos)
1. This Dude Screamed "Blood Of Jesus" All NightSource:Tonya Jameson 1 of 36
2. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 2 of 36
3. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 3 of 36
4. 14805636762279Source:Tonya Jameson 4 of 36
5. Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 5 of 36
6. Mattie Marshall, Olia Mitchelle talk with Greg LacourSource:Tonya Jameson 6 of 36
7. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 7 of 36
8. Shaun Corbett at Community Relations Press ConferenceSource:Tonya Jameson 8 of 36
9. Community Relations Press ConferenceSource:Tonya Jameson 9 of 36
10. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 10 of 36
11. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 11 of 36
12. Braxton Winston at Community Relations Press ConferenceSource:Tonya Jameson 12 of 36
13. Olia Mitchelle at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 13 of 36
14. Raymond Kenndy Community Relations Press ConferenceSource:Tonya Jameson 14 of 36
15. Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 15 of 36
16. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 16 of 36
17. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 17 of 36
18. Shaun Corbett at Community Relations Press ConferenceSource:Tonya Jameson 18 of 36
19. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 19 of 36
20. Willie Ratchford Community Relations Press ConferenceSource:Tonya Jameson 20 of 36
21. Shaun Corbett at at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 21 of 36
22. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 22 of 36
23. Raymond Kenndy at Community Relations Press ConferenceSource:Tonya Jameson 23 of 36
24. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 24 of 36
25. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 25 of 36
26. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 26 of 36
27. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 27 of 36
28. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 28 of 36
29. Willie Ratchford at Community Relations Press ConferenceSource:Tonya Jameson 29 of 36
30. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 30 of 36
31. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 31 of 36
32. Charlotte Uprising ProtestSource:Tonya Jameson 32 of 36
33. Olia Mitchelle at Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 33 of 36
34. Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 34 of 36
35. Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 35 of 36
36. Community Relations Press RallySource:Tonya Jameson 36 of 36
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte On Saturday was originally published on praisecharlotte.com