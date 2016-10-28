CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Artists Show Tonight To Benefit Spirit House And Charlotte Uprising

2 reads
Leave a comment
Sister Song event

Source: Courtesy of Sister Song / Courtesy of Sister Song

The Atlanta-based organization SisterStrong is expanding to Charlotte with the help of Charlotte Uprising activist Ashley Williams. The group will host an artist benefit show tonight at the Goodyear Arts.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

“SisterSong’s mission is to strengthen and amplify the collective voices of Indigenous women and women of color to achieve reproductive justice by eradicating reproductive oppression and securing human rights. One of the ways that we do this is through harnessing art to tell stories, shift conversations and create culture change,” Williams said.

SisterSong uses the arts to raise awareness of injustices. It will benefit Charlotte Uprising and SpiritHouse of Durham, NC, local organizations that strive to inform, strengthen, and organize their communities.

The show will include local and national performance artists, visual artists, musicians, mixed media artists, and poets at Goodyear Community Arts.

Sister Strong

SisterSong Artist Showcase

9 photos Launch gallery

SisterSong Artist Showcase

Continue reading SisterSong Artist Showcase

SisterSong Artist Showcase

Artists Show Tonight To Benefit Spirit House And Charlotte Uprising was originally published on my927charlotte.com

Charlotte protests , Charlotte Uprising , SisterSong

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close