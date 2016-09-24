CLOSE
Graphic: Charlotte Police Releases Video Of Keith Lamont Scott Shooting (Watch)

Updated: CMPD released the video to the media at 6:30 p.m.

In a 30 minute press conference, Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney reiterated what he’s said consistently: The videos do not show that Keith Lamont Scott had a gun or that it was pointed it at police officers.

Putney did say, however, that the reason officers approached Scott was because they noticed that he was in possession of marijuana, and he had a gun.

Rakeyia Scott’s Video Emerges And Shows Moments Before Keith Lamont Scott Shot By Police 

Quiet Night Of Protests In Uptown Charlotte

“Possessing marijuana and having a gun is public safety issue that the officer was going to address,” Putney said. “Officers are absolutely not being charged by me at this point. From what we see, he absolutely was in possession of a gun.”

Along with releasing the video, Putney said they will also be releasing photos, physical evidence and DNA evidence that counters that Scott was in possession of a book.

On Tuesday, September 20, Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer while waiting at the bus stop to pick up his child. Details on how he died and the reasons for his death vary between the community, family and police. His death has sparked outrage in a city that is normally calm and peaceful in response to similar incidents.

Graphic: Charlotte Police Releases Video Of Keith Lamont Scott Shooting (Watch) was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Black Lives Matter , Charlotte protests , CMPD , Keith Lamont Scott

