Jermaine Dolly “YOU” Excited About Unity In The Community Day

Jermaine Dolly

Source: Various / Various

Jermaine Dolly’s hit single “You” is topping the gospel billboard charts and he is bringing it all to the NC State Fairgrounds for our 14th annual Unity in the Community Outdoor Music Festival.

Jermaine is excited about coming out and performing for Unity. Listen as he talks with Melissa

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”S3GETRC2J_Hm” player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]

 

Jermaine Dolly is a gifted singer/songwriter who destined to make his mark singing Gospel music with a mesmerizing new sound that is totally unique. His new single “YOU” is a refreshing anthem to Jesus that is compelling from the very first note. “YOU” was released on April the 11th 2015 and immediately cracked the charts at #3 on the iTunes Gospel Charts, and #1 in trending… over such artist as Trap Queen and Tailor Swift

Here’s Jermaine Dolly and YOU

Jermaine Dolly , Unity in The Community , YOU

