Baltimore Mom Who Dragged Son Away From Riots Now Homeless After A Fire

A fire on Saturday consumed the home of Toya Graham, the Baltimore mom who attracted widespread attention last year from a video showing her slapping and dragging her teenage son away from a Freddie Gray protest-related riot, WBFF-TV reports.
Graham told The Baltimore Sun that she was at work when her 18-year-old daughter called via FaceTime to tell her that the house was ablaze. She rushed to the three-story home, where her family had been living since April, and found firefighters trying to put out the blaze. The police and an ambulance were also at the scene.
Her son, Michael Singleton – the one she pulled from the uprising following Freddie Gray’s death last year – told WBFF that he accidentally started the fire while cooking.
“I had stepped away to the bathroom real quick. When I got back, there was smoke and fire coming from the pan,” he told the news outlet.
His attempt to put out the grease fire with water only made it worse. “I should have been more careful when I was cooking. Now, it’s like, what we’re going to do now?” he lamented.
Graham, in tears, told WBFF that she didn’t have renter’s insurance.
“I’m tired of the struggle, I feel broken. You try to hold on because you try to do everything, you try to be strong for your children. You try, but this is a lot,“ she said.
So far, a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $26,000 to help the displaced family.
SOURCE: WBFF-TV, Baltimore Sun | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter
SEE ALSO:
Black Mothers Matter: The Real Reason Toya Graham Deserves Praise
Son Of Mother Of The Year Reveals Why He Participated In Baltimore Riots
A Spotlight On Race In America
The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See
The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See
1. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 1 of 62
2. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 2 of 62
3. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 3 of 62
4. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 4 of 62
5. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 5 of 62
6. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 6 of 62
7. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 7 of 62
8. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 8 of 62
9. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 9 of 62
10. Democratic National Convention: Day FourSource:Getty 10 of 62
11. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 11 of 62
12. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 12 of 62
13. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 13 of 62
14. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 14 of 62
15. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 15 of 62
16. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 16 of 62
17. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 17 of 62
18. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 18 of 62
19. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 19 of 62
20. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 20 of 62
21. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 21 of 62
22. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 22 of 62
23. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 23 of 62
24. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 24 of 62
25. Democratic National Convention: Day ThreeSource:Getty 25 of 62
26. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 26 of 62
27. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 27 of 62
28. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 28 of 62
29. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 29 of 62
30. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 30 of 62
31. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 31 of 62
32. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 32 of 62
33. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 33 of 62
34. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 34 of 62
35. Democratic National Convention: Day TwoSource:Getty 35 of 62
36. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 36 of 62
37. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 37 of 62
38. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 38 of 62
39. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 39 of 62
40. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 40 of 62
41. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 41 of 62
42. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 42 of 62
43. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 43 of 62
44. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 44 of 62
45. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 45 of 62
46. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 46 of 62
47. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 47 of 62
48. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 48 of 62
49. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 49 of 62
50. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 50 of 62
51. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 51 of 62
52. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 52 of 62
53. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 53 of 62
54. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 54 of 62
55. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 55 of 62
56. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 56 of 62
57. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 57 of 62
58. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 58 of 62
59. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 59 of 62
60. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 60 of 62
61. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 61 of 62
62. Democratic National Convention: Day OneSource:Getty 62 of 62
Baltimore Mom Who Dragged Son Away From Riots Now Homeless After A Fire was originally published on newsone.com