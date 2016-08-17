CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Baltimore Mom Who Dragged Son Away From Riots Now Homeless After A Fire

An accidental fire destroyed her home. Toya Graham is in tears over her constant struggle.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A fire on Saturday consumed the home of Toya Graham, the Baltimore mom who attracted widespread attention last year from a video showing her slapping and dragging her teenage son away from a Freddie Gray protest-related riot, WBFF-TV reports.

Graham told The Baltimore Sun that she was at work when her 18-year-old daughter called via FaceTime to tell her that the house was ablaze. She rushed to the three-story home, where her family had been living since April, and found firefighters trying to put out the blaze. The police and an ambulance were also at the scene.

Her son, Michael Singleton – the one she pulled from the uprising following Freddie Gray’s death last year – told WBFF that he accidentally started the fire while cooking.

“I had stepped away to the bathroom real quick. When I got back, there was smoke and fire coming from the pan,” he told the news outlet.

His attempt to put out the grease fire with water only made it worse. “I should have been more careful when I was cooking. Now, it’s like, what we’re going to do now?” he lamented.

Graham, in tears, told WBFF that she didn’t have renter’s insurance.

“I’m tired of the struggle, I feel broken. You try to hold on because you try to do everything, you try to be strong for your children. You try, but this is a lot, she said.

So far, a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $26,000 to help the displaced family.

SOURCE: WBFF-TV, Baltimore Sun | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Black Mothers Matter: The Real Reason Toya Graham Deserves Praise

Son Of Mother Of The Year Reveals Why He Participated In Baltimore Riots

A Spotlight On Race In America

US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-CONVENTION

The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See

62 photos Launch gallery

The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See

Continue reading The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See

The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See

Baltimore Mom Who Dragged Son Away From Riots Now Homeless After A Fire was originally published on newsone.com

Baltimore Riots , Toya Graham

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close