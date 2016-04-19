CLOSE
Prince Hospitalized Following Concert

Prince

Source: Michael Tran / Contributor / Getty

 

Artist Prince was rushed to the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms on a flight following his recent concert in Atlanta.

Sources say he had been feeling under the weather prior to the show but still went through with his performance. After just a short time in the air, his private plane made an emergency landing in Illinois and where he was quickly transported via ambulance to the nearest hospital.

Reports from TMZ confirm that the artist was listed in serious condition but was later doing fine and cleared to return home by doctors.

One day after the ordeal Prince was handing out invites to an all night “dance party” and was spotted riding his Little Red Bicycle around town.

