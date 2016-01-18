CLOSE
Local
Home

Durham’s Pastor Mark Anthony Middleton Delivers Powerful Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Address

7 reads
Leave a comment
Washington, D.C. Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Monday, January 18, 2016 cities across the country celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning the 36th Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham was one of many local MLK Jr. Holiday  events that kicked off the official King Holiday.

Pastor Mark Anthony Middleton of Abundant Hope Christian Church in Durham was the featured speaker of the event and left the audience wanting more. There were about 2000 people in attendance and Pastor Middleton received numerous standing ovations during his address.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

36th Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Raleigh NC , Abundant Hope Christian Church in Durham , Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , Durham’s Pastor Mark Anthony Middleton Delivers Powerful Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Keynote Address , Pastor Mark Anthony Middleton

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 21 hours ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 21 hours ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 1 week ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 3 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 4 weeks ago
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close