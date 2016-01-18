Durham’s Pastor Mark Anthony Middleton Delivers Powerful Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Address

Monday, January 18, 2016 cities across the country celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning the 36th Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham was one of many local MLK Jr. Holiday events that kicked off the official King Holiday.

Pastor Mark Anthony Middleton of Abundant Hope Christian Church in Durham was the featured speaker of the event and left the audience wanting more. There were about 2000 people in attendance and Pastor Middleton received numerous standing ovations during his address.

SOURCE: abc11.com

